Baby Talk: Is soy-based formula good for my baby?

Soybeans are a major source of plant protein throughout the world.
Not only does its byproducts feed people, it also a source of oil and replenishes the soil it is grown in with nitrogen. It is one of the richest and cheapest sources of protein and is a staple in the diets of people and animals all over the world.
Soy-based formula is an infant artificial milk which uses soy protein and other components. The safety of soy infant formula has been debated for years. The reason for the debate is the presence of isoflavones in soy products. These isoflavones are referred to as phytoestrogens because of their ability to act like the hormone estrogen in the body.
According to the National Institute of Health, there have been no specific health problems documented in human infants receiving soy formula. The NIH follows this statement with, their scientists have found soy formula girls displayed larger wombs and vaginal cell changes than girls not fed soy formula. Their research suggests these tissues are sensitive to the estrogen like compounds found in soy.
An infant’s diet is solely human milk or formula the first 6 months of life. The concern is the exposure to the phytoestrogens in soy related to the fact it is the sole source of nutrition for the infant, not an occasional snack.
The American Academy of Pediatrics promotes human milk as the ideal source of nutrition for infants. However, even with a mother’s best efforts, sometimes feeding her baby her own milk doesn’t work out, and she must chose a formula for her baby.
In 2008 the AAP revised a clinical report stating there were only a few indications for the use of soy milk based formula. Those are: congenital galactosemia, for families who are strict vegans, or infants who are truly lactose intolerant.
The NIH is continuing to study the effects of exposure to isoflavones and possible adverse effect on development. At this time they do believe they the risk is of minimal concern.
Every parent wants to make the best choice of everything for their baby. They want the best car seat, the best stroller, the best sleeping area, the best diapers etc. Discuss with your baby’s doctor your choice of nutrition for your baby. There many choices out there and your baby’s doctor can help you with that decision.
