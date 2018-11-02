Speaking Volumes: The power of plants and exploring veganism at your Manatee library

Although Thanksgiving means a huge turkey dinner for some, those who celebrate November as World Vegan Month are looking forward to a lentil loaf, stuffed squash or other tasty vegetable dish.
According to the Vegan Society, vegans follow a “plant-based diet, avoiding all animal foods such as meat (including fish, shellfish and insects), dairy, eggs and honey.”
Vegans also use products that are not made from or tested on animals and favor entertainment options that do not utilize animals.
Whether motivated by health, ethics or environmental concerns, if you want to follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or singer Beyoncé and explore veganism, Manatee County Libraries has a wide selection of resources to help you.
In fact, the library has Tom Brady’s book “The TB12 Method” as well as “The 22-day Revolution,” which was written by Marco Borges, the personal trainer who inspired Beyoncé to try a plant-based diet.
The first question that many people ask when they meet a vegan: “So, what do you eat?” The answer may surprise you. A vegan cookbook exists for nearly every cuisine, and many of them can be found at the library.
For anyone who worries about missing their old favorites, “Vegan Junk Food” has over 200 recipes to satisfy cravings for bacon, pizza rolls, cheesecake and more.
“VBQ: The Ultimate Vegan Barbecue Cookbook” showcases mouth-watering recipes that are perfect for the grill, such as Eggplant Bratwurst and Tandori Tofu Skewers.
If your dinner table accommodates a variety of dietary preferences, “Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore: Dinner for Everyone at the Table” will keep the whole family happy with recipes for everyday meals and holidays.
For the health-conscious, “How Not to Die” by Dr. Michael Greger passionately argues that eating more plants is one of the best ways to prevent and even reverse the 15 diseases that cause the majority of premature deaths in the United States, including heart disease, breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
The popular “Forks Over Knives” film highlights the health benefits of a plant-based diet in just over an hour and a half.
“Becoming Vegan: The Complete Reference to Plant-Based Nutrition,” written by registered dieticians Brenda Davis and Vesanto Melina, offers detailed advice on building a balanced diet for vegan athletes, pregnant women, children, seniors and everyone in between.
Many people adopt a vegan lifestyle because of their love for animals. Peter Singer’s 1975 classic “Animal Liberation” was the inspiration for the controversial but influential organization known as PETA.
For a more modern take, check out “Eating Animals,” in which acclaimed author Jonathan Safran Foer weighs the cultural, philosophical and scientific pros and cons of feeding his son a vegetarian diet.
In “Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows” social psychologist Melanie Joy takes a deeper dive into the psychology behind our relationship with animals.
Whether you already follow a plant-based diet or are just trying to figure out what to feed that vegan cousin over the holidays, stop by the Manatee Libraries.
Chelsea Baker is the Circulation Services Supervisor at the Downtown Central Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.
