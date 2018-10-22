Amish Kitchen: To keep up with Lovina, you have to wake up at 3 a.m.

A diary of a recent day in the life of Lovina Eicher:
3 a.m.: Alarm rings. It’s time to pack my husband Joe’s lunch, make coffee for his mug and fill his jug with ice water. The 45-minute ride to work is enough time for him to enjoy the coffee. Joe is leaving 20 minutes earlier due to having a different ride than usual. Those 20 minutes make quite a bit of a difference this early in the morning. The man who picks him up works in the same place, so their hours are the same. They also pick up son-in-law Mose, as he works with them. After Joe leaves, I usually take a nap on my recliner. But today I know this column needs to be written.
3:25 a.m.: Husband Joe leaves for work.
3:45 a.m.: Son Joseph, 16, gets ready for work while I pack his lunch and fill his jug with ice water.
4 a.m.: Joseph leaves for work. Son Benjamin, 19, gets up to feed the horses hay before getting ready for his ride. I fill his water jug. Benjamin prefers to wait to eat lunch when he comes home. He takes some snacks but he’s usually home by 1:30 or 2 p.m. Joseph has a new ride too, so he leaves 30 minutes earlier than usual.
4:30 a.m.: Benjamin leaves for work and I go back to bed, setting my alarm for 6 a.m.
6 a.m.: I wake up daughter Lovina, 14, and son Kevin, 13. Lovina showers at night and Kevin showers in the morning. Kevin always needs a little time to get his muscles loosened up to walk, so it takes him awhile to get ready.
6:45 a.m.: The bus is here, and Lovina and Kevin leave. I relax in my recliner until it’s daylight outside. I decide to go check up on the horses in the barn, as the dogs keep barking. Usually the horses are outside in the pasture, but they needed to be inside this morning as they are all going to be reshod. The horses get impatient and kick at the box stalls, making the dogs bark, but all looks fine. A man and two young boys from our church will put new shoes on the horses today and then turn them out to pasture.
8:30 a.m.: Daughter Verena is leaving to go help a family in our church. Daughter Loretta washes dishes while I gather the dirty clothes. It was rainy yesterday so laundry was put off until today.
10:30 a.m.: Loretta and I start washing laundry in the basement. I hang the clothes on the lines. It sure is cold and windy. The sun is shining, which helps a bit. It’s still only 48 degrees. Sure feels cozy in the house. My husband, Joe, started the coal stove on Saturday. The guys are now here in the barn, putting the shoes on our horses. We have four horses and our pony, Stormy, that need to be reshod.
12:30 p.m.: Lines are filled with clothes and they are drying really well. The bed sheets are dry already, so I take them off. It’s so windy that it’s like they want to keep blowing off. Loretta and I take a break and eat lunch. Joe is home from work already.
1:30 p.m.: Ben comes home.
2:15 p.m.: Verena returns home. She said several ladies were there helping today, and they canned more than 40 quarts of applesauce.
3 p.m.: Joseph is home.
3:30 p.m.: Lovina and Kevin are home from school. We are getting the clothes in and folding laundry. Joe and the boys and Lovina are bagging up a load of sawdust that was delivered today. They use sawdust instead of straw for bedding in the barn.
5:30 p.m.: Mose, Susan and Jennifer come home, but they have had supper already. We are excited to see little Jennifer, since we didn’t see her for almost a week. Joe and Mose are working three-day weeks, so Mose and Susan spent several days at his brother’s house, which is one-and-one-half hours from here. His brother is building a new house so they worked on that, and Mose also did some deer hunting. Jennifer was happy to see us again and just chattered away.
7 p.m.: Pizza is on the menu for supper, and it’s about time to call it a day. Mose and Susan leave for home.
9:30 p.m.: Everyone has gone to bed.
Good night, and God bless you all.
Crescent rolls
- 1/2 cup butter, chilled
- 1 package instant yeast
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup milk, scalded
Melt butter, then chill again until set; this makes your crust flaky. Dissolve yeast in water. Mix flour, salt and sugar together. Mix in butter. Beat egg and milk and yeast mixture. Mix just until it hangs together. Roll out on a 12x17-inch cookie sheet if you plan to use it as a crust, or shape into crescent-shaped rolls. Let rise. Bake at 350 degrees until firm. These beat the store-bought crescent rolls in a tube.
Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife and mother of eight. She is the co-author of three cookbooks; her newest cookbook, The Essential Amish Cookbook, is available from 800-245-7894. Readers can write to Eicher at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply) or at LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org.
