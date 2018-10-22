Baby Talk: Do you know someone struggling to feed their baby? There is help

The human body is a fascinating, organized, mechanically programed organism from the very beginning.
The fact a woman’s uterus can grow a baby, grow a placenta, grow an umbilical cord to connect the baby to the placenta and after 40 weeks present to the world another human being is mind-boggling.
To keep the human alive is another achievement. It is a result of the mother and baby connecting on many levels. When challenges arise, such as a baby not transferring enough milk to survive, the early weeks with a baby can be full of frustration for both.
Mammals suck milk. Mammals are defined as beings that give birth to live young and make milk for their offspring. In order to transfer the milk the baby mammal must suck effectively.
Babies are born with reflexes that become building blocks for their development. The absence of one of these reflexes can be an indication a baby needs further testing, and close observation of developmental milestones.
The seven newborn reflexes are sucking, rooting, grasp, stepping, startle, fencing and plantar.
The sucking reflex is at the roof of a baby’s mouth. When it is touched by a finger, a pacifier, a nipple, a baby will instinctively suck.
Around 2 or 3 months of age the sucking will be a conscious effort and no longer a reflex. The rooting reflex is located on the baby’s cheek. When it is stroked the baby will turn towards the side stroked to seek a source of food. It usually starts diminishing around 4 months but may last for a year.
The grasping reflex is stimulated by simply putting a slim object in the baby’s hand. The baby will encircle their fingers around the object for around 3 months. The stepping reflex or dancing reflex is stimulated by holding a baby over a firm surface. They will lift up their feet as if they are walking. It lasts for around 2 months.
The startle reflex happens when a baby hears a loud noise or has a sense of falling. They will extend their arms outwards and then pull them into their chest. It disappears around 2 to4 months of age. The fencing reflex is apparent then you lay a baby on their back and they extend an arm and a leg, and flex the other side.
Babies will do this until they can roll from back to stomach. The plantar reflex is stimulated by stroking the foot which causes the toes to extent upward and turn the foot inward. It can be present until the second year birthday but usually disappears earlier.
The sucking reflex is not new to a newborn. Babies begin practicing in the womb. It is generally thought it becomes a fully developed muscular action around 36 weeks into the pregnancy. Sucking can also calm a baby. Babies love to suck.
Effective sucking, is a coordination of the sucking reflex, cheeks and the baby’s tongue. Babies need sufficient “brown” fat in their cheeks to give their cheeks the strength to transfer milk from the mother’s breast. Apoptosis is the programmed death of cells which occurs as a normal and controlled part of an organism’s growth and development.
If during fetal development apoptosis does not occur with the lingual frenulum, the tissue which attaches the tongue to the floor of the mouth, the baby will be born with what is commonly called tongue tie. This can cause pain to the mother, poor weight gain for the baby and frustration to both mother and baby.
If you know someone struggling with feeding their baby, there is help. Seek the help of a board certified lactation consultant, an occupational therapist or a speech language therapist. We want all babies to grow and thrive.
Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living in the Bradenton Herald. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.
