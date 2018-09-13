Speaking Volumes: Enjoy science fiction? There’s plenty available at your Manatee library

Created by Chris Carter, “The X-Files” was one of the longest-running science fiction series in network TV history and received multiple awards.
The original television series on Fox first aired Sept. 10, 1993. The program spanned nine seasons with 202 episodes. In addition to the television series, two feature films have been released: The 1998 film “The X-Files,” and the 2008 film “The X-Files: I Want to Believe.”
FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigate unexplained and mind-bending cases and the agents stop at nothing to prove the truth is out there.
“A Vision of Fire,” the first novel in a series by Anderson, is a science fiction thriller that will leave you gasping.
Child psychologist Caitlin O’Hara’s world is suddenly turned upside down when Maanik, the daughter of India’s ambassador, starts speaking in tongues and having violent visions. When teenagers around the world start having similar outbursts, O’Hara begins to think that there’s a more sinister force at work.
The movie “Signs,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is an effective thriller with some creepy moments.
Hess (Mel Gibson) lives in an old farmhouse surrounded by cornfields with his brother Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix) and his children Morgan and Bo. From the first shot, there seems to be something amiss: The wind sounds strange; dogs bark at nothing; there is something in the cornfield.
The crop circles do not explain the feelings so much as add to them. This is a unique story that explores the mysterious real-life phenomena of crop signs, aliens and paranormal events and the effects they have on one man and his family.
“The 37th Parallel: The Secret Truth Behind America’s UFO Highway,” by bestselling author Ben Mezrich, is a hair-raising true story of mysterious phenomenons that have alarmed homeowners and ranchers for decades. Using in-depth interviews, hundreds of bizarre incidents and UFO sightings have been documented.
The pursuit for the truth takes him from rural farms to Roswell and Area 51 to underground and secret military installations and sacred Indian sites where strange and unexplained things happen. These real-life close encounters will make you wonder if we really are alone.
“Source: Journey Through the Unexplained” by Brad Steiger, one of the most-respected experts in the field of phenomena, discloses his conclusion and theories of the “unexplained” capturing the interest of believers and non-believers alike.
What once seemed impossible has become all too possible, the Roswell crash and other UFO sightings, crop circles, poltergeists, prophesies and prophets, out of body experiences, and government conspiracies.
The more we know the less we understand.
Cathy Habora is a staff member at the Braden River Branch Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.
