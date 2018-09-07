Speaking Volumes: How Google went from a college dorm to the top of the tech industry

What graduate research project from 1996 turned into a highly used search engine, as well as a verb, an inbox, a world map, an internet browser and even social media?
Well, give me a second, maybe I can Google that.
Google celebrated its 20th anniversary as an incorporated company on Sept. 4. After two decades, most couldn’t imagine their lives without Google answering their questions instantly. To appreciate this internet titan’s influence and creativity, read any of these books:
From employers themselves, check out “Google: How Google Works” by ex-CEO Eric Schmidt and former senior vice president of products Jonathan Rosenberg.
They talk about a lot — from the day-to-day life of a Google employee to the encouraging company culture, as well as many strategies and problem-solving tools. But mostly, they talk about the people — dubbed “smart creatives” — who work at Google.
To learn about a tool used by such “creatives,” read “Sprint: How to Solve Big Problems and Test New Ideas in Just Five Days” by writer and designer Jake Knapp. It’s a five-day strategy to tackle big problems in any field. By manufacturing a quick deadline, you can focus properly and find a solution, or so Knapp says.
Someone else at Google seeks to solve more than just work problems. “Search Inside Yourself: Google’s Guide to Enhancing Productivity, Creativity, and Happiness” by Google’s “Jolly Good Fellow” Chade-Meng Tan is all about meditation, emotional intelligence, and being happy. This easy read is armed with useful guidance and funny comics to help at work and at home.
A lot of criticism surrounding Google in recent news focuses on algorithms – how they control what we read. A recently released book, “Outnumbered: from Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles -- the Algorithms That Control Our Lives” by mathematician David Sumpter, goes into depth with this concern.
A different critique related to Google is the relevancy of libraries when information is so easily accessible. No worries, bibliophiles. Educator and technology expert John Palfrey explains in his book “BiblioTech: Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever in the Age of Google” why we need help navigating the vast amount of online information and why libraries need to embrace technology rather than fear it.
But if Google, the internet, or any technology is still strange and complicated to you, or you would like help navigating new technology, try “Pogue’s Basics: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (that no one bothers to tell you) for Simplifying the Technology in Your Life” by technology writer David Pogue.
Many of our local libraries have drop-in tech help available for anyone needing it. Check with your library to see when that help is available. You can also take online classes through Ebsco Learning Express — there are nine “Internet Basics” computer courses available.
Olivia Tucker is a Braden River Library assistant. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald. You can access the library at mymanatee.org/library.
Comments