Baby Talk: Here’s why testing for anemia while pregnant is so important

Question: My doctor told me they would have to test my blood to make sure I didn’t become anemic during my pregnancy. What is anemia?
Answer: Anemia is when there is a low level of red blood cells and hemoglobin in your blood.
Red blood cells, or erythrocytes, make up about 40-50 percent of your total blood volume. These cells transport oxygen from your lungs to nourish the other cells in your body. They also help ride your body of carbon dioxide.
Red blood cells are produced continuously in the bone marrow of our vertebrae (the bony segments of our spinal column), ribs, sternum, cranial bones, humerus (long bone of the arms or “funny” bone) and femur (long bone in our legs).
The average number of red blood cells in our bodies is around 5 million per cubic millimeter (pcm). The total number in an average sized person is 35 trillion. The number of course varies with the size of the individual, their age, and whether they are female or male. Our red blood cell count goes down while we are sleeping. It increases with activity, environmental temperature and altitude.
Those 5 million pcm red blood cells are active for around 120 days. We make new cells as old cells are becoming inactive. On average, we produce 2.4 million per second to order to maintain the right balance of red blood cells.
During pregnancy, your blood supply increases to help with the growth and development of the baby. Your blood volume can increase by as much as 50 percent. This may cause your concentration of red blood cells to become diluted, lowering your hemoglobin.
Hemoglobin transports oxygen to nourish our body, is an antioxidant and regulates iron metabolism. A diet rich in iron before you become pregnant helps you build up iron in your bone marrow. A diet low in iron can lead to anemia during pregnancy.
We get iron from our foods and from supplemental vitamins that contain iron. Foods that are rich in iron are meats, eggs, whole grain breads, leafy green vegetables, dried beans, dried fruits and pasta and cereals that are made with iron fortified grains.
If your doctor recommends you take an iron supplement, take them with something that is high in Vitamin C, such as orange juice, tomato juice, strawberries or green peppers. Do not take iron supplements with milk as calcium inhibits the body’s ability to absorb iron.
Anemia can also occur if you do not have enough folic acid or vitamin B12 in your diet. Anemia can also be caused by a loss of blood. Some diseases cause anemia. The treatment of anemia depends on the cause of the anemia.
Webster’s dictionary defines blood as vital to life. It is not only vital to your life, but your baby’s as well.
Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living in the Bradenton Herald. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.
