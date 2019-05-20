Former politician and FSU president Sandy D’Alemberte dies at 85

Miami Herald file photo

Former Florida State University president and politician Talbot “Sandy” D’Alemberte, widely regarded as one of Florida’s most prominent statesmen and a leader on issues from open government to higher education, died Monday afternoon. He was 85.

A lawyer and professor for much of his career, D’Alemberte’s influence on state politics was nothing short of titanic, from pushing the state Supreme Court to allow video cameras into the courtroom to guiding higher education policy as a state representative from Miami-Dade County and as an FSU administrator.

He and his wife, Patsy Palmer, were returning from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville on Monday, where he had recently had surgery, when D’Alemberte collapsed at a rest stop. Emergency responders tried to revive him for 45 minutes but did not succeed.

“Sandy D’Alemberte dedicated his intelligence, kindness, and endless work ethic to our state,” wrote former Gov. Charlie Crist on Twitter Monday night. “His legacy will resound throughout Florida in the actions of his students and the fruit of his service.”

Born in Tallahassee not far from the state Capitol in 1933, D’Alemberte went to the University of the South in Tennessee and served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy Reserve, before he went to law school at the University of Florida and graduated with honors in 1962.

He would go on to serve in the state House of Representatives, a Democrat representing Dade County, from 1966 to 1972. In a time when Democrats held sway in the state Legislature, D’Alemberte chaired the powerful Judiciary Committee that wrote and passed a major criminal justice reform constitutional amendment. He would also help catapult several others’ careers, not least future U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, who D’Alemberte hired as a staff director at the time.

He was president of the American Bar Association in 1991-92.

But it was also at FSU that D’Alemberte would leave an indelible impact, from serving as a professor to becoming the law school’s dean in the 1980s, before being chosen as president of the university in 1994. He would lead the university for nearly a decade, during which FSU established its medical school.

Even after ending his tenure as president, D’Alemberte continued to teach at FSU and pursue private legal work. He remained deeply invested in issues of criminal justice, including seeking compensation for Wilton Dedge, who was wrongly convicted and imprisoned.

Even in his later years, Sandy D’Alemberte remained active in politics and policy and retained an office at the law school at FSU. He often drew candidates or officials seeking his counsel and dispensed advice in his distinctive gentle whisper.

In an email to friends, his wife Patsy wrote arrangements for services were still forthcoming.

“He loved his friends and family deeply, and loved life and the law,” she wrote.

He is survived by his wife, daughter Gabrielle and son Josh.