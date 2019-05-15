Latest News
LIVE UPDATES: St. Martin and DeSoto Central play for 6A baseball state title
The St. Martin and DeSoto Central high school baseball teams are playing this week for Mississippi’s Class 6A state championship at Trustmark Park in Pearl. This will be the place to keep up with scores and updates.
The Yellow Jackets are in search of their first baseball state title while the Jaguars are the defending MHSAA state champion.
You can follow here for stories, photos and videos from the series. The first game is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Game 2 set for 4 p.m. on Friday. If necessary, Game 3 is planned for Saturday with a start time yet to be determined.
If you’re hard time viewing the updates below, CLICK HERE.
