The body of a deceased female was found in Sarasota on Thursday, according to Sarasota Police Department.

The body was located in a canal near the intersection of Mound Street and Osprey Avenue.

Police are investigating, and one lane of Mound Street is partially blocked off.





Foul play is not suspected at this time, police say.