Parrish woman killed in Friday afternoon accident along University Parkway, FHP says

By Ryan Callihan

March 29, 2019 05:04 PM

Manatee

A 41-year-old Parrish woman was killed in a Friday afternoon accident on University Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman, who has not yet been identified, was traveling westbound on University in a 2004 Toyota Rav4 around 2:35 p.m. when she entered the left turn lane at Conservatory Drive and struck a 2016 Ford C-Max.

According to a crash report, both cars rotated into the intersection, partially blocking a westbound lane and eastbound lanes on University Parkway. The Parrish woman was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The 49-year-old driver of the C-Max sustained minor injuries, the crash report said.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash was cleared at 6:12 p.m., officials say.

The victim’s name will be released upon next of kin notification.

This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.

