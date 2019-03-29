Parrish woman killed in Friday afternoon accident along University Parkway, FHP says

A 41-year-old Parrish woman was killed in a Friday afternoon accident on University Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the woman, who has not yet been identified, was traveling westbound on University in a 2004 Toyota Rav4 around 2:35 p.m. when she entered the left turn lane at Conservatory Drive and struck a 2016 Ford C-Max.
According to a crash report, both cars rotated into the intersection, partially blocking a westbound lane and eastbound lanes on University Parkway. The Parrish woman was not wearing her seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.
The 49-year-old driver of the C-Max sustained minor injuries, the crash report said.
Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash was cleared at 6:12 p.m., officials say.
The victim’s name will be released upon next of kin notification.
This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
