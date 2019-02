Jabez Spann vigil brings closure to grieving family

By

February 23, 2019 10:21 PM

At a candlelight vigil for Jabez Spann, a 14-year-old boy who went missing 18 months ago, Leverne Joyner says, "you always hurt" when your son can't be found. Her son, Jeremy, went missing last May, but she is thankful for the Spann family's closure.