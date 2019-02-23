Flaring tensions, defections at the border as first shipment of aid enters Venezuela

Flashes of violence are erupting in Venezuela between protestors and the country’s National Guard Saturday as tensions flare over efforts to push humanitarian aid into the struggling country.

With interim president Juan Guaidó declaring Saturday as the unofficial deadline to allow shipments of food and medicine into Venezuela, troops deployed to the border by embattled ruler Nicolás Maduro are clashing with crowds. Guardsmen have reportedly fired rubber bullets on a group of protestors in Ureña, a Venezuelan border town near Cúcuta, Colombia where Agencia EFE reports as many as 20 people have been injured.

The crowd was caught on camera throwing objects at soldiers and lighting a city bus on fire. Around 11 a.m. in Venezuela, a video feed from VPI TV showed soldiers in black riot gear lined across a street in front of border crossing some distance from a crowd of people, some kneeling, chanting, and holding a homemade sign reading Solidaridad.

Cody Weddle, a WPLG reporter stationed at the Simón Bolívar Bridge linking Venezuela to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta, reported seeing “men in civilian clothes and bullet proof vests in pick-up trucks” heading into the area, although there have been no reports of lethal gunfire.

The confrontation took place after four members of Venezuela’s National Guard defected and crossed into Colombia. French news agency AFP quoted a Colombian immigration official who said three defectors rode inside a white armored vehicle, which plowed through crowd control barriers placed over the bridge. Several people were injured.

The national guardsmen who crossed into Colombia seemed to have been stationed at the border as part of the Maduro regime’s efforts to block the aid from entering Venezuela. The same immigration official also confirmed to AFP that a fourth guardsman, a sergeant, deserted into Colombia at a different crossing connecting Venezuela and Cúcuta, where soldiers began firing tear gas in the early afternoon.

“Anyone who is not on the side of the people and prevents the entry of humanitarian aid is a deserter who betrays our people,” Guaidó tweeted Saturday morning.

To the south, along the Brazilian border, a shipment made it to Pacaraima. Guaidó announced on Twitter that the shipment crossed into Venezuela. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has played a key role in U.S. efforts against Maduro, said additional shipments of aid were heading to the border.

“Here we go,” tweeted Rubio.

The aid has become a proxy for control of the country as Maduro and Guaidó, the National Assembly leader who declared himself president in January, grapple for power. Guaidó, now recognized by more than 30 countries as Venezuela’s leader, has urged senior members of the Venezuelan military to defect and shed their support for Maduro, under whom Venezuela has experienced hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

Still, amid the unrest at the border, pro-Maduro crowds spilled into the streets in Caracas Saturday.

Rubio, who visited Colombia last week, tweeted that “pro-regime gangs [are] replacing National Guard at several border crossings.” He also said the attacks in Ureña took place at the direction of Cuban intelligence agents — thousands of whom have been stationed in Venezuela — posing as members of the Venezuelan National Guard.

On Friday, Venezuelan soldiers killed two people attempting to get food and medicine into the country at the Brazilian border. Clashes errupted against Saturday morning as Venezuela’s National Guard fired tear gas on residents clearing a barricaded border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia to let humanitarian aid pass through.

Hundreds of Venezuelans camped out overnight near the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge in Ureña, where additional shipments of humanitarian aid have been stored. CNN reporters captured footage of crowds pushing a burning maroon van toward a building that also caught fire following a clash with soldiers.

There have also been reports of armed gangs intimidating members of the National Assembly.





El Nuevo reporter Nora Gámez Torrez, Miami Herald reporter Jim Wyss and McClatchy DC reporters Alex Daugherty and Franco Ordoñez contributed to this report.