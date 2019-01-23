Latest News

Crash blocking traffic on US 41 in Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

January 23, 2019 06:11 PM

A crash is blocking two southbound lanes of US 41 near 53rd Avenue West in Bradenton, according to Florida 511.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. and is listed as a major accident.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that there were injuries at the scene. Manatee County EMS and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are on site.

At least one vehicle, a blue compact car, was seriously damaged and is creating a roadblock.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

