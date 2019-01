Coast Guard cutter breaks ice in the Arctic Circle 660 miles northeast of Barrow, Alaska

January 23, 2019 11:50 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice on Oct. 1, 2018, about 660 miles northeast of Barrow, Alaska. The Healy is a 420-foot medium icebreaker, one of two icebreakers in U.S. service, and is dedicated to scientific research in the Arctic.