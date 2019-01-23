Latest News

Trump prepared to recognize Venezuela’s Guaidó as president, CNN says

By Jim Wyss

January 23, 2019 11:42 AM

Protesters injured during a demonstration in Catia, Venezuela

Protesters help an injured man in Catia, Venezuela, where people have been protesting against Nicolás Maduro's regime on Jan. 22, 2019.
Bogota, Colombia

President Donald Trump is prepared to recognize the leader of Venezuela’s opposition controlled congress — and not President Nicolás Maduro — as the head of the troubled South America nation, according to CNN.

Citing three unnamed sources, the network on Wednesday said the White House would make the announcement if and when National Assembly President Juan Guaidó declares himself president. Washington, Colombia, Perú and others have already said they consider Maduro illegitimate and see congress as the last bastion of democracy. But recognizing Guaidó as the head of state would take Venezuela into uncharted territory.

While Guaidó has called Maduro a “usurper” for staying in power through a fraud-riddled May 20th election, he’s stopped short of having himself sworn in as president. Taking that provocative move would almost certainly lead to his arrest.

The report comes amid a massive anti-government demonstration in Venezuela Wednesday amid expectations about what Guaidó — a 35-year-old political newcomer — might do next. Protesters are asking for a transitional government to take over and for new elections to be held.

Maduro, who began a new six year term on Jan. 10, has accused the opposition, Washington and others of trying to illegally topple his socialist administration.

