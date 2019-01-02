Northbound lanes of 14th Street West in Bradenton blocked after motorcycle-involved crash

An accident blocked northbound lanes of 14th Street West in Bradenton near 58th Avenue West on Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Witnesses say a woman on a motorcycle was struck by a driver in a Ford F-150.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver left the parking lot of a nearby Winn-Dixie, crossed three lanes of traffic and struck the motorcycle, which was stationary in the middle northbound lane of 14th Street West.
The woman appeared to be responsive and was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Surveillance footage captured at Just In Tyme Cycles, a motorcycle repair shop on 58th Avenue West, shows the truck collide with the motorcycle.
The woman had just left the shop, where she was having repairs done on a 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6, before the accident occurred.
Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies and Manatee County Emergency Medical Services were at the scene around 6:40 p.m., and FHP was called to the scene at 6:43 p.m.
FHP allowed the driver to leave the scene after a preliminary investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
