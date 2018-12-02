Bicyclist dead after getting hit by one car and run over by a second on US 41 in Sarasota, FHP says

A person who attempted to cross US 41 on a bicycle is dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials have not yet identified the bicyclist.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 south of Brueckner Drive in Sarasota.
A driver in a Ford Taurus was traveling south in the left lane of US 41 before the collision occurred, according to FHP. A driver in a Lexus RX was following directly behind.
The bicyclist, who was traveling east across US 41, crossed the median and entered the south travel lanes of US 41. The driver of the Ford Taurus was unable to stop or avoid a collision, and the bicyclist was struck by the front left portion of the vehicle. The Lexus RX then traveled over the bicyclist.
No charges have been filed as a result of the accident.
The drivers and passengers of both vehicles were uninjured.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
