Braden River, Southeast pick up wins to open boys basketball season

Boys basketball
Braden River 67, Bradenton Christian 53: D’Angelo Antonino had 21 points and 10 rebounds, leading the visiting Pirates to a victory over the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.
Other standouts for Braden River included Lonnie Brown (14 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Amari Jones (13 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals).
BCS was led by Cameron Rosier (12 points), Luke Williams (11) and Matthew Vandernoord (11).
Braden River is back on the hardwood Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. game against visiting Southeast.
Southeast 66, Manatee 62: De’von Houston led the host Hurricanes with 15 points in a season-opening loss to the Seminoles.
Alexander Rodriguez (13 points) and Malcolm Claremont (10) also reached double figures for Manatee.
The Hurricanes won the junior varsity game 57-31.
Manatee will host Port Charlotte Community Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys soccer
Bradenton Christian 8, Sarasota Christian 0: The host Panthers defeated the Blazers in their district opener.
Darius Baxter and Alec Lucas each scored two goals for BCS (3-0), which got one goal each from Marco Figuerola, Marco Zagaceta, John Evangelista and Luke Evangelista.
Ashton Lucas and Colin Heintz combined for the shutout in goal for the Panthers, who next face The Imagine Schools North Port at 5 p.m. Friday at home.
Braden River 1, North Port 0: Nicholas Anderson’s goal gave the visiting Pirates (3-1, 1-0 district) a victory against the Bobcats (3-2, 0-1).
Braden River goalie Aiden Smith made two saves and earned the shutout.
The Pirates will host Venice at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch 4, Sarasota Riverview 1: Wilmer Yanez scored two goals and the visiting Mustangs improved to 4-0 with a victory over the Rams in the district opener.
Alex Thompson and Garret Wicks each scored a goal for Lakewood Ranch, which got assists from Josh Hays, Matt Bowles, Sam Leavy and Cade Schwartz. Ryan Freeman (two saves) and Michael Plechy (one) combined in goal.
Up next, the Mustangs will host Manatee at 7 p.m. Thursday.
