Two suspects offered Bradenton man a ride home. They had other plans, cops say

A 26-year-old man was the victim of a strong-arm robbery early Saturday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was walking home from a bar on 15th St. E. around 4:30 a.m. when he accepted a ride from two suspects, who are described as men in their twenties. Deputies say that when the car arrived in the 900 block of 65th Ave. W., one of the suspects started punching the victim in the face.
Both suspects fled in a gray 4-door sedan after taking the victim’s property and pulling him out of the car. No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asking to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
