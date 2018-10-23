Tuesday accident closed U.S. 41 in Bradenton for several hours

Update: As of 8:48 p.m., two vehicles have been towed from the scene of the accident and all lanes of U.S. 41 have been reopened.
All southbound lanes of U.S. 41 (14th St. W.) are closed at Bayshore Gardens Parkway in Bradenton after an accident earlier this evening, according to Florida 511.
The accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and is listed as major. At 8 p.m., police vehicles and a Florida Highway Patrol car were in the intersection blocking off the crash scene. There were two immobilized vehicles in the roadway.
As of 8:22 p.m., one of the immobilized vehicles is being removed by a tow truck.
There were injuries at the scene of the crash and debris in the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Traffic is congested at the intersection.
