This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was carrying two passengers from Bradenton during last week’s crash. Their car was struck by the trailer portion of the falling tractor trailer. The man and woman sustained only minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol

FHP identifies driver killed in grisly Hillsborough County Interstate 75 crash

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

October 10, 2018 06:39 PM

Florida Highway Patrol officials today released the identity of a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed both directions of Interstate 75 in Tampa for hours on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The deceased man is 31-year-old Daniel Lee Allmond from Spring Hill. Allmond died at the scene of the crash after the tractor portion of a tractor trailer went through the barrier wall on the I-75 overpass and fell on top of his car on Fowler Avenue. The tractor then caught fire and burned for over 20 minutes.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released a statement regarding Allmond and the crash on Wednesday. It reads:

“Through his work with the department, Daniel made a tremendous impact helping to promote highway safety across the state of Florida, undoubtedly saving lives. We mourn his tragic loss and our prayers and support will remain with his family and friends during this time of grief.”

I-75 Fowler Ave (11).jpg
The driver of this 2004 Toyota Sequoia lost control when entering the northbound I-75, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle then crossed paths with a tractor trailer carrying tomatoes.
Photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol

The deadly accident unfolded at 4:08 p.m. when the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia entering I-75 North lost control and rotated into the path of a tractor trailer. The two vehicles collided, causing the tractor trailer to go through the guard rail and plummet to Fowler Avenue below.

I-75 Fowler Ave (13).jpg
This tractor trailer was carrying a load of tomatoes on northbound Interstate 75 when an out of control vehicle crossed its path. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to FHP.
Photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol

After the tractor portion of the tractor trailer fell on Allmond’s 2012 Nissan Sentra, the trailer collided with a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound that was carrying a male driver and a female passenger from Bradenton. Both driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An axle from the tractor portion of the tractor trailer became dislodged and traveled into I-75 South, colliding with a Toyota SUV. The driver of the SUV was uninjured. The tractor trailer came to a final stop sprawled across all lanes of Fowler Avenue, spilling its cargo of tomatoes across the highway. Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions during the afternoon rush hour.

IMG_5400.JPG
The fiery scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Interstate 75 and Fowler Avenue in Hillsborough County.
Provided by the Florida Highway Patrol

