Voter registration deadline for November election in Florida is Tuesday. Here’s how to sign up.

On Tuesday, Nov. 6., voters will choose Florida’s next governor, decide close races for state and national representation and weigh in on 12 proposed Florida constitutional amendments.
Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the last day that Florida residents can register to vote in time to participate in November’s general election.
Register to vote
To register to vote in Florida, you must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Florida and at least 18 years old.
The easiest way to register to vote is online at registertovoteflorida.gov. Online applications are accepted 24/7.
Residents can also fill out a voter registration application form and turn it in to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections at 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The form can be downloaded online at votemanatee.com or picked up at the Supervisor of Elections Office or any Tax Collector’s Office.
As of October 7, there are 243,812 people registered to vote in Manatee County, according to the Supervisor of Elections. There are 105,353 registered Republicans, 74,497 registered Democrats and 63,962 voters registered in other categories.
Vote by mail
The last day for registered voters to request a vote by mail ballot for the general election is Wednesday, Oct. 31. Vote by mail ballots can be requested by calling 941-741-3823 or contacting info@votemanatee.com.
Early voting
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office has also released the dates and locations for early voting. Registered voters can vote at any early voting center.
Early voting in Manatee County will be held from 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 3 at the following locations:
▪ Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
▪ Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.
▪ Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
▪ Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton.
▪ Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.
