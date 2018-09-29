Activist condemns Twitter account that welcomes destruction

David McCallister, a representative with Save Southern Heritage, calls out a Twitter account called "Destroy This Statue" that appears to direct violence and destruction against confederate monuments across the nation.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service