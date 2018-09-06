BCS, Saint Stephen’s, Southeast all victorious in area volleyball matches

VOLLEYBALL
Bradenton Christian 3, Englewood Lemon Bay 0: The Panthers rolled to their seventh victory Thursday, defeating the Manta Rays 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
Top players for BCS (7-4, 2-0 district) included Bailey Sikkema (nine kills), Emma Laade (nine kills), Emily Eurice (31 assists) and McKenzie James (14 digs).
On Tuesday, the Panthers return to action, hosting district foe Sarasota Christian at 7 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s 3, North Port Community Christian 0: The Falcons evened their record at 3-3 with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-13 victory Thursday night.
Top players for the Falcons included Julia Dodge (eight aces, four digs), Jordyn Byrd (nine kills, four blocks), Sarah Stevens (seven kills, four blocks) and Kate Folkens (14 assists, six digs).
The Falcons will host Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Southeast 3, St. Petersburg Gibbs 0: Reegan Cole had 12 kills, eight aces and four digs to help lead the Seminoles to a 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 win against the Gladiators on Thursday.
Other top performers included Danielle Marler (11 kills, two aces, nine digs), Brooke Washington (two kills, 34 assists, four aces), Maria Cruz (20 digs, two assists), Reese Cole (four kills, five digs), Whitney McDonald (one kill, nine digs, three aces) and Makayhla Lowe (four kills, one ace).
Southeast will host St. Petersburg Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments