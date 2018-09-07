Rabies is “the most deadly virus on the planet.”

A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning big changes to the Interstate 75-U.S. 301 interchange in Ellenton. New bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp.
Tropical Storm Gordon may have helped push red tide conditions away from Manatee County beaches after Labor Day, researchers say, but a shift in wind direction can bring it all back onto local shores soon.
Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.
Miami Beach police arrested Diego Berrio and Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, a pair of priests from an Arlington Heights, IL, rectory, for lewd and lascivious behavior on South Beach’s Ocean Drive Monday afternoon.
