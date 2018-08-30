Saint Stephen’s, Palmetto add to win totals on volleyball court

Editor’s note: The local roundup is compiled from reports emailed by coaches or team scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Saint Stephen’s 3, Bayshore 0: The visiting Falcons improved to 2-2 with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 victory Thursday against the Bruins.
Top players for Saint Stephen’s included Julia Dodge (16 assists, six digs), Jordyn Byrd (nine aces, six digs, six kills) and Kate Folkens (six aces, 10 digs).
Leading the way for Bayshore (0-2) were Maddie Olson (three assists, three aces), Vanessa Gonzalez (two kills, one ace) and Alexis Luther (three kills).
Both teams return to action after the holiday weekend, with Saint Stephen’s traveling to Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday and Bayshore making a trip to Tarpon Springs on Thursday.
JV: Saint Stephen’s defeated Bayshore 25-14, 25-13.
Palmetto 3, Sarasota Booker 1: Courtney Waldo and Tyler Bryant led the visiting Tigers in service points during a 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 win over the Tornadoes.
Palmetto, which improved to 3-2, will host Sarasota on Tuesday.
JV: Palmetto (3-1) defeated Booker 25-14, 25-14.
Elsewhere: In other action Thursday, Port Charlotte defeated Lakewood Ranch 25-19, 22-25, 27-25, 25-17.
Comments