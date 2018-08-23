Prep roundup: Palmetto volleyball wins on back-to-back nights

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled by reports from coaches or team scorekeepers emailed to sports@bradenton.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmetto 3, Southeast 1: The host Tigers rallied after dropping the first game Wednesday to defeat the Seminoles 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.
Top players for Palmetto (1-1) included Tyler Bryant (12 service points, four aces, three kills), Jade Fayad (five kills), Jennifer Rivera (six service points) and Valerie Cancel (four aces).
JV: Palmetto (2-0) defeated Southeast 25-14, 25-17.
Palmetto 3, St. Petersburg Northeast 1: The Tigers improved to 2-1 with a 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22 victory Thursday over visiting St. Petersburg Northeast.
Top players included Valerie Cancel (22 service points, eight aces), Jennifer Rivera Marrero (14 service points, five aces) and Tyler Bryant (five kills).
Palmetto returns to the court Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch.
Braden River 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Pirates opened their season Thursday with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 win against the host Falcons.
Standout players for Braden River were Emma DeCastro (seven aces, 23 assists) and Arianna Osika (four aces, 22 digs).
The Falcons (1-1) were led by Jordyn Byrd (five aces, eight kills, six digs, five blocks) and Sarah Stevens (six kills, four digs, four blocks).
Braden River will host Manatee on Tuesday, while Saint Stephen’s next plays Victory Grace Christian on Monday at home.
JV: Braden River (2-0) defeated Saint Stephen’s 25-11, 25-13.
GIRLS GOLF
Braden River 186, Palmetto 257: Samantha Walters edged teammate Taylor Petz by one stroke for low medalist honors to lead the visiting Pirates to victory at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
Walters led Braden River (1-1) with a 43, followed by Petz (44), Tabitha Hanley (47) and Halle Hallman (52).
Top four scorers for the Tigers (0-1) included Ashlyn Gardner (50), Sydney Woodman (57), Meaghan McCarthy (74) and Riley Bergmann (76).
Up next, Braden River will take on Sarasota High on Tuesday at Heritage Harbor Country Club.
BOYS GOLF
Lakewood Ranch 149, Venice 156: The Mustangs opened the season with a road victory Thursday, defeating the Indians at Venetian Golf and River Club.
Drew Angelo led the Mustangs with a 3-under 33. He was followed by Stryker Reid (37), Dylan Gabbart (38) and Mark Bruton (41).
Lakewood Ranch heads back to Venice on Monday for the Venice Invitational.
Palmetto 173, Bradenton Christian 224: Tyler McLeod’s 39 led the visiting Tigers to a season-opening win Thursday against the Panthers at IMG Academy Golf Club.
Other qualifying scorers for Palmetto included Johnathan Hamm (41), Travis Booth (41) and Landing Sellars (52).
Top scorers for BCS (0-2) were Bryson Morishita (51), Noah Johnson (55), Cooper Smith (59) and Colson Kragt (59).
