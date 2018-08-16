Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez will temporarily close for a month. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve been waiting to check out the traveling or permanent exhibits at Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez, now would be a good time.

There is about a month left to visit before the museum closes temporarily for maintenance, according to a press release.

The closure starts Tuesday, Sept. 18, and runs through Friday, Oct. 19. Normal business hours resume on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Previously scheduled Folk School classes will be held at the Burton Store on the grounds on the museum.

The museum will reopen in time for the 21st annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market, a yearly event centering around the sale of “new, used and eclectic maritime treasures.”

The market is free to attend and includes live music and food and drink vendors.

Details: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.

A traveling exhibit that explores the sponge industry and the ties between the Greek communities of Tarpon Springs and the Bahamas recently arrived at Florida Maritime Museum. It will be on display until Feb. 2, 2019.

Museum entry is always free. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.