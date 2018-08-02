Water main break floods area of Bradenton

An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.
An Airstation Clearwater helicopter evacuates a 22-year-old man from a cargo ship on July 31. The ship was about 35 miles west of Tampa Bay when the man was transported to a hospital after suffering from an apparent seizure.
Evacuation orders were in place for residents of several communities of Lake County and Mendocino County on Sunday, July 29, as two wildfires grew to more than 30,000 acres with just 5 percent containment.