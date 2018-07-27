Cars head out of California county during wildfire

New evacuations were ordered in Shasta County, California, on the evening of July 26, as the Carr Fire spread to about 28,763 acres. The fire swept over the Sacramento River and into Redding’s city limits on Thursday.
This Bradenton bar is closing.

Tip Top Tavern is a bar at 512 Manatee Ave W. that has served beer in Bradenton since 1941. The building that houses the business has been sold, forcing the tavern to close. Owner Jesse James says he will not relocate.