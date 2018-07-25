This Bradenton bar is closing.

Tip Top Tavern is a bar at 512 Manatee Ave W. that has served beer in Bradenton since 1941. The building that houses the business has been sold, forcing the tavern to close. Owner Jesse James says he will not relocate.
