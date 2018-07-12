Sarasota Police give statement on homicide arrest of Spencer Sanders

Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge talks about the arrest made in the July 11, 2018 homicide at 944 42nd Street, Sarasota. Spencer Sanders has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife, Blanka Sanders.
Lake Okeechobee algae bloom

A deepening algae bloom across Lake Okeechobee is raising fears along the Treasure Coast and Calooshatchee River that another toxic summer may be forming

Green Turtle #18-2584 swims free again

A juvenile green turtle rescued in Boca Grande was ill from red tide; his rescuers brought him to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island and today he was brought to Coquina Beach for release, where there's no red tide.