After his huge $80 million deal, Guy Fieri bought a house in Florida. What we know

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri Harry How

Those wraparound sunglasses are going to come in handy: Guy Fieri has bought a home in South Florida.

The celebrity chef, who just scored an historic $80 million, three year deal with the Food Network, has bought a home in West Palm Beach, People first reported. The beacoup bucks make the King of Flavortown one of cable TV’s highest paid personalities.

The South Beach Food and Wine Festival regular tells the media outlet that plunking down coin for a house in the Sunshine State just made sense because he’s always here, plus he likes it.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to get a place in Florida,” he said, adding, “I love Florida. I love the people. I love the culture.”

Fieri’s new digs (price and location yet unknown) are reportedly on the water. But he and his family, which includes wife Lori and sons Hunter, 24, and Ryder, 15, won’t live there full time. His younger son has to finish high school first in Northern California.

In the meantime, Fieri can bop on over to the “awesome place,” whenever the spirit hits. And while in town, the 53-year-old culinary star can check up on his two Chicken Guy restaurants at Aventura and Dadeland malls.

