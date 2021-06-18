Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opening soon in west Bradenton. More stores planned for local area

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has been building a lot of excitement in its west Bradenton neighborhood, as a former bank building is transformed into into a drive through frozen treat store with patio seating, a bright green frog logo, and a colorful mural depicting local landmarks.

The waiting ends Tuesday, when Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens its first store local store at 2525 Manatee Ave. W. Two more Jeremiah’s are planned for the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

Steve and Lisa Mountcastle and their son and his wife, Jake and Lauren Lopez, are the owners of the new store.

The rapidly growing Jeremiah’s Italian Ice company, founded in 1996, now has stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado and Arizona. The company motto is “live life to the coolest.”

Steve Mountcastle, an experienced self-employed businessman, was attracted to the franchise opportunity by the business he saw Jeremiah’s Italian Ice doing in the Orlando area. He saw customers lined up to buy frozen treats, and was impressed by the quality of the product and the brand’s involvement in community outreach.

“The Jeremiah’s brand itself offers such a high-energy and fun customer experience to its guests that we just had to become involved with the business,” Mountcastle said. “We are so excited to open the brand’s newest location in Bradenton to share the Jeremiah’s experience here with our neighbors, friends and community.”

Jake Lopez serves a Blueberry Gelati, made of swirls of Italian ice and soft ice cream, at Jeremiah's Italian Ice, 2525 Manatee Ave. W. The store opens Tuesday, June 22.

Jeremiah’s lists more than 40 flavors of Italian ice, and 24 flavors are offered at any given time, plus seasonals and rotating flavors

Jeremiah’s also offers soft ice cream, described as richer and creamier than soft serve.

The centerpiece of the menu is Gelati, a layering of swirls of Italian ice with soft ice cream.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opens Tuesday, June 22., at 2525 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Two more stores are planned for the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

The new Jeremiah’s Italian Ice offers guests two walk-up windows, outdoor patio seating and a drive thru. There are plans for third party delivery in the near future.

“There has been a lot of interest with people calling saying when are you going to open?” Lisa Mountcastle said.

Growing up in Orlando a few minutes from the original Jeremiah’s location, Jake Lopez was able to experience how the Jeremiah’s brand played an active role in local community involvement. He aims to create the same sense of community he experienced as a kid.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opens Tuesday, June 22., at 2525 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. The staff includes, front, left, Payton Lemmon, Madeline Stuart, Penelope Sugg, Kuyper Johnson, back, left, Jake Lopez, Lisa Mountcastle and Steve Montcastle.

“Jeremiah’s was always present at community events and was an amazing role model business for us growing up,” Lopez said. “We want to stay true to its legacy and currently have plans to involve our business in places like local high schools, churches, animal shelters, athletic organizations and even see ourselves becoming involved in beach cleanup initiatives.”

There are limitless flavor combinations, and the company always welcomes suggestions from customers, Lopez said.

All of the Italian ices and soft ice creams are made fresh in the store.

Jeremiah’s offers free samples all day, every day. Free pup cups for dogs are also available at no charge,.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opens Tuesday, June 22., at 2525 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Two more stores are planned for the Bradenton-Sarasota area.

If the name Mountcastle sounds familiar, sports fans, that’s because Steve’s son, Ryan, plays left field and first base for the Baltimore Orioles. It was through Ryan’s playing during the Orioles’ spring training season in Sarasota that the family discovered the Bradenton area.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be open noon-11 p.m. seven days a week. Once school resumes, the hours will change to noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.jeremiahsice.com/ or call 941-900 2755.