Ford’s Garage sets opening date for new Bradenton-Sarasota location

Ford’s Garage, the long-awaited burger-and-craft beer joint coming to the Bradenton-Sarasota area with its distinctive 1920s vibe and Model T’s hanging from the ceiling, has an opening date.

The restaurant opens Tuesday, June 8, at 295 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 1, in University Town Center District, just south of University Parkway. Hours are 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. 10 p.m. Sunday.

The location is the company’s 16th restaurant, with four more coming soon. All are in Florida, except for one in Deerborn, Mich., and one in Noblesville, Ind.

The company is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company.

“Our bars feature prohibition-style elements of old brick, rich wood, and a hand-hammered copper bar top. Many more unique features, too numerous to list, really make the Garage a fun place to visit and take pictures,” the company says on its website at https://www.fordsgarageusa.com/.

“We are a gourmet burger bar serving up the finest varieties of black Angus beef, turkey, chicken, and vegetarian products coupled with all-natural aged cheeses and gourmet toppings. We also specialize in popular American comfort food entrees such as homemade meatloaf, chili, and famous macaroni and cheese,” the company says.

5/5/2021--A Model A Ford is parked outside the new Ford’s Garage restaurant in the University Town Center District. The restaurant, at 125 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 101, opens Tuesday, June 8. Bradenton Herald file photo

When the Tampa-based company initially announced plans to open the restaurant in early 2019, it hoped to be opened within the year. But construction schedules are an iffy thing. A pandemic ensued, and the company struggled, as many businesses have, with recruiting staff.

Marc Brown, president of 23 Restaurant Services, previously confirmed to the Herald that hiring for the new 300-seat restaurant had been a challenge.

In recognition of staffing challenges faced by many businesses because of the pandemic, Benderson Development held a job fair in May.

4/5/2021--Ford’s Garage, 295 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 1, opens Tuesday, June 8. Bradenton Herald file photo

“The Mall at UTC has previously hosted a few hiring fairs, but it was limited to mall tenants. This will be the first for the entire district,” Julie Fanning, marketing director for Manatee County-based Benderson Development, said prior to the job fair.