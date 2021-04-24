Speaking Volumes | ‘Drive-thru dreams.’ Learn more about McDonald’s at the Manatee County Library

To appreciate the journey from drive-thru restaurants to college credits from Hamburger University and from hamburgers to chicken nuggets we need to look at the story of one man, Ray Kroc, the founder of the McDonald’s empire.

While visiting a client in San Bernardino, Calif.,, Ray Kroc discovered a small restaurant run by the brothers Dick and Mac McDonald and was stunned by the effectiveness of their operation. The McDonald brothers produced a limited menu, concentrating on just a few items — burgers, fries, and beverages — allowing them to focus on quality and quick service. They were looking for a new franchising agent and Ray Kroc saw an opportunity.

Ray Kroc’s first McDonald’s restaurant opened on April 15, 1955, and he soon bought the rights to the McDonald’s name and operating system. By 1958, McDonald’s had sold its 100 millionth hamburger.

“Ray & Joan, the Man Who Made McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave it All Away,” by Lisa Napoli is an American tale of corporate intrigue and private passion: a struggling salesman with a vision for a fast-food franchise that would become one of the world’s most enduring brands, and a beautiful woman willing to risk her marriage and her reputation to promote causes that touched her deeply. A force in the peace movement, she produced films, books, and music; she ultimately gave away billions of dollars. Together, the two stories form a compelling portrait: a story of big business, big love, and big giving.

“The Founder,” a film starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, is a biographical drama that portrays the story of the creation of the McDonald’s fast food restaurant chain and turned it into a global, multi-billion-dollar empire that changed American’s view of restaurants.

“Drive-thru Dreams,” by Adam Chandler is filled with wit as he reveals the complexities of the industry through anecdotes and fascinating trivia. He traces it from when White Castle became the first fast food chain in 1921 and branded the hamburger as the all-American meal, to a teenager’s 2017 plea for a year’s supply of Wendy’s chicken nuggets, which generated the most viral tweet of all time. “Drive-Thru Dreams” tells an intimate and contemporary story of America —i ts humble beginning, its innovations and failures, its international charisma, and its regional identities—all through its beloved roadside fare

“Everything I Know About Business I Learned at McDonald’s,” by Paul Facella delivers a personal view of McDonald’s result-driven culture, and reveals the core principles, first laid down by founder Ray Kroc in 1955, that have successfully guided the company for more than five decades. McDonald’s has produced more millionaires from its ranks than any company in history. Serving 47 million customers daily, it earns respect and loyalty from franchisees and vendors. Facella distills all that knowledge and experience into powerful lessons on teamwork, leadership, integrity, communication, and relationship building to achieve stellar results in your company.

Speaking Volumes is written by staff members with the Manatee County Public Library System. Cathy Habora is on the staff at the Braden River Branch Library.