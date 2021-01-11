Manatee-Sarasota restaurants to put culinary talent on display. Here’s how to get a bite

A two-week culinary showcase this month will spotlight dazzling dishes at restaurants around Bradenton and Sarasota.

The event, dubbed “Original Eats,” is a chance to spotlight some of the best dining in the area and support an industry that has been severely challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization behind the program.

“We want foodies to raise their forks in support of our area’s food and beverage professionals that are an integral part of Sarasota and Manatee County’s local economies and communities,” Sarasota-Manatee Originals executive director Sarah Firstenberger said in a press release.

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 31, participating restaurants in Manatee and Sarasota counties will offer a special “signature dish” for diners to enjoy. The offerings will include appetizers, entrees and desserts, and all will be priced at a discount for $20 or less.

Firstenberger describes the event as “an excellent opportunity to experience the diverse and inspired food culture embodied by our local, independent restaurants.”

We’re getting excited for the 2021 Original Eats culinary adventure from January 15-31. Have you experienced the... Posted by Sarasota-Manatee Originals on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Among the 30 restaurants signed up to participate so far are Bradenton and Anna Maria Island eateries Birdrock Taco Shack, Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Beach House Waterfront Restaurant and The SandBar Restaurant, as well as a diversity of spots in Sarasota and Venice. More restaurants will be announced soon, according to the Sarasota-Manatee Originals.

The colorful assortment of “Original Eats” includes a “BBQ Chicken Frito Pie” plate at Birdrock ($4); a dish of locally sourced and elegantly prepared middle neck clams at Beach House ($10); a sushi roll that pays homage to the Bradenton Riverwalk at Mattison’s ($16); and everything from charcuterie, seafood and steak tattare to tacos and Cuban sandwiches at other local restaurants.

The organization is encouraging residents to share their dining experiences on social media with photos and posts using the hashtags “#EatLikeALocal941” and “#OriginalEats2021.”

Diners can also enter to win prizes including wine glasses, coasters, cutting boards and keychains by tagging the participating restaurant where they are eating as well as the Sarasota-Manatee Originals on Facebook (@dineoriginal) or Instagram (@941originals).

Participating restaurants:

▪ Beach House Waterfront Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach.

▪ The Bijou Café, 1287 First St., Sarasota.

▪ Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton.

▪ Café Gabbiano, 5104 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key.

▪ Cassariano Italian Eatery, 313 W. Venice Ave., Venice.

▪ The Crow’s Nest, 1968 Tarpon Center Dr., Venice.

▪ Drunken Poet Café, 1572 Main St., Sarasota.

▪ Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood., 1435 Main St., Sarasota.

▪ element: Steak. Seafood. Pasta., 1413 Main St., Sarasota.

▪ El Melvin Cocina Mexicana, 1355 Main St., Sarasota.

▪ Euphemia Haye Restaurant, 5540 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key.

▪ Fins at Sharky’s, 1600 Harbor Dr. S., Venice.

▪ Harry’s Continental Kitchens, 525 St Judes Dr., Longboat Key.

▪ JPAN Sushi & Grill, 229 N. Cattlemen Rd. #61, Sarasota and 3800 S. Tamiami Trail #3, Sarasota.

▪ MADE Restaurant, 1990 Main St. #112, Sarasota.

▪ Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant, 760 Broadway St., Longboat Key.

▪ Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

▪ Mattison’s City Grille, 1 N. Lemon Ave. Sarasota.

▪ Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, 101 Riverfront Blvd. #120, Bradenton.

▪ Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota.

▪ Miguel’s Restaurant, 6631 Midnight Pass Rd., Sarasota.

▪ The Oasis Café & Bakery, 3542 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota.

▪ Overture Restaurant & Gallery Lounge, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.

▪ Paradise Grill, 1097 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.

▪ Pop’s Sunset Grill, 112 Circuit Rd., Nokomis.

▪ Primo! Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

▪ Sage, 1216 First St., Sarasota.

▪ The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria.

▪ State Street Eating House + Cocktails, 1533 State St., Sarasota.

▪ Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill, 100 Central Ave. #1022, Sarasota.

Details: Jan. 15-31. Visit eatlikealocal.com/original-eats for more info.