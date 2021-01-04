Palmetto’s Clam House sushi and seafood restaurant closes after a 10-year run

After a 10-year-run, Palmetto’s Clam House restaurant has closed.

The sushi and seafood restaurant at 304 Seventh St. W. announced the closing on its Facebook page Saturday.

“We regret to inform you that the Clam House has decided to close. The decision to close down was not an easy one and we enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the years. We would like to thank all that have supported us. The Clam House could not have been as successful as it was without your loyalty,” the restaurant ownership announced on Facebook.

The announcement prompted hundreds of comments expressing regret at the closing.

“Every dining experience was wonderful. Everyone adored the great food. Very sorry to see this,” one diner posted.

Another customer posted: “You were one of our favorite restaurants. Your fried clams were the best anywhere. We will miss you.”

01/04/2021-- The Clam House restaurant, 304 7th St. W., Palmetto, announced Saturday that it has closed its doors after a 10-year run. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Bradenton Herald was unable to reach the owners by phone or message about their plans going forward.

Deanna and Kyle Brinkley opened the Clam House in 2011. In 2013, they added a retail seafood store to the business. At the time, Kyle, a second-generation commercial fisherman, was supplying much of the seafood served at the restaurant.

Kyle built a 37-foot boat from scratch and started fishing off shore. The boat was named “The Thai Fry,” after their most popular menu item on the menu, according to Herald archives.

Although the owners of the restaurant gave no reason for the decision to close, 2020 was an especially difficult year for restaurateurs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

01/04/2021-- The Clam House restaurant, 304 7th St. W., Palmetto, announced Saturday that it has closed its doors after a 10-year run. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Among the Bradenton area restaurants closing in 2020:

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4406 53rd Ave. E.

▪ The Peach’s restaurants at 5702 Cortez Road and 6057 26th St. W.

▪ Panda Garden Restaurant at 3240 14th St. W.

▪ Cleveland Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

▪ Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto.

▪ enRich Bistro, 5629 Manatee Ave. W.

▪ Sweet Tomatoes, 5407 University Parkway.

▪ Jason’s Deli, 5231 University Parkway.