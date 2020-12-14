18 Bradenton-Sarasota restaurants earn award for cleanliness and safety during COVID-19

Several Bradenton and Sarasota area restaurants are being recognized for their work to ensure a safe and healthy dining experience for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

A voluntary program created in June by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, a non-profit trade organization based in Tallahassee, requires staff at participating restaurants to go through food safety, sanitation and COVID-19-related training. Restaurants must also meet sanitation guidelines set by FRLA.

The efforts are honored with a special award. Dubbed “The Seal of Commitment,” the award has so far been presented to about 150 restaurants across the state.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar’s Ellenton location became the first restaurant in Florida to earn the distinction over the summer. The three other locations in the family of seafood restaurants followed close behind.

“Back in June, we wanted to be the first restaurant to receive the FRLA Seal of Commitment as we feel it is so important to not only talk the talk, but walk the walk, in keeping our restaurants safe and secure for our guests and our staff during these crazy times,” AMOB owner and CEO John Horne said in a press release.

Another 14 restaurants around Bradenton, Ellenton, Lakewood Ranch, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota have also since earned the award.

Diners can look for the seal, which bears FRLA’s trademark pineapple, in the restaurant’s door or window.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, our hotels and restaurants adhered to strict sanitation, food safety, and training guidelines, but it is important for our guests to know we are going above and beyond,” FRLA President Carol Dover said in a press release. “Establishments can display their awarded Seal as a promise to guests of their strict adherence to these rigorous standards.”

The recognition also comes with other benefits for the restaurants, including discounts on future training opportunities.

Plans are for the program to continue after the pandemic.

“In a post COVID-19 atmosphere, when guests see the FRLA Seal of Commitment on an establishment’s door, they can be confident that the business is committed to sanitation excellence and protecting employees and guests,” FRLA said in a press release.

Restaurant owners can learn more about the program at frla.org/sealofcommitment.

Local FRLA Seal of Commitment recipients: