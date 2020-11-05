Greek Night festival coming to Popi’s Place Ellenton. It could become a monthly event

Anyone who lives in Manatee County most likely already knows about the tasty food served at five local Popi’s Place restaurants, as well as at the annual Greek Glendi at Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Sunday night, there will be a new place to enjoy that food, served family style with live entertainment, as well.

Popi and Emmanuel Ameres, who founded the Popi’s Place restaurant business in the early 1980s in Bradenton, roll out a new event, Greek Night, at Popi’s Place Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301 N.

“We all need this at this time,” Popi said Thursday of a festival to help offset some of the depressing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News of Greek Night, spread largely by word of mouth and social media, has been so positive that the festival will likely become a monthly event, she said.

“I am thrilled to host this event at my restaurant, a first for our family, and welcome guests to our Ellenton location. We hope the community will embrace this event so we can continue Greek Night on a monthly basis,” she said.

Ameres, whose restaurants offer an American menu with limited Greek and Italian dishes, typically cooks traditional Greek foods only for family gatherings, or at the Greek Glendi festival, where she helps the team of volunteers who prepare traditional cuisine for thousands of attendees.

Popi, 66, and Emmanuel, 74, were married on her home island of Leros, Greece, in 1970, and immigrated to the United States, working side by side to build the business.

“I didn’t know any English — none,when we moved here,” she said.

Emmanel and Popi Ameres, co-owners of Popi’s Place, are hosting a Greek Night festival at their Ellenton restaurant, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Sunday night. The Ellenton restaurant carries the sign from the original restaurant that once stood next to LECOM field. The restaurant was demolished to provide more parking at the stadium. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Their first Popi’s Place restaurant was built next to what is now LECOM Field. That property was purchased in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and the restaurant was demolished to add more parking.

In addition to the Ellenton restaurant, there are Popi’s Places in Palmetto, Bradenton, Port Manatee and Sarasota. All four of Emmanuel and Popi’s children work in their business.

“I am real excited for Sunday. We are going to have great food, music and dancing,” Emmanuel said.

Popi Ameres promises there will be lots of pastries served at Greek Night. She is shown with a platter of baklava. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Social distancing will be in effect with tables spaced at least six feet apart, staff wearing masks, and guests strongly encouraged to wear masks when not seated.

Pre-registrations are requested. To reserve a table, call 941- 722-1205. The price per person is $27.99, plus tax and gratuity. Seatings are available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Kids meals are also available upon request.

Greek Night menu

Family style: Meze platter appetizer, including spanakopita, tzatziki, dolmades, keftedes (Greek meatball), chicken souvlaki skewer.

Family style Popi’s Greek salad.

Entree (select one per person): Moussaka - hearty eggplant casserole with ground meat and béchamel sauce, pastitsio - baked pasta dish with ground meat and béchamel sauce, oven-roasted leg of lamb, Greek-style chicken..

Family-style side dishes include lemon-herb potatoes and green beans..

Family-style dessert platter, including rice pudding, galaktoboureko (custard baked in fillo dough), and baklava.

Selection of Greek wines and beers available for purchase.

Kids’ meals available for $6.99 per child. Choice of chicken tenders, burger/cheeseburger, or mac and cheese.