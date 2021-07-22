We heard that Kanye West is performing at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens. What we know

Kanye West AFP/Getty Images

Ready or not, 305ers: Yeezy is coming. At least we think so.

As per Billboard magazine intel, the controversial rapper will perform at Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

How this rumor came to be (because West is not on the schedule): On Tuesday, one of his friends and collaborators Consequence posted a pyramid shaped image of the “Gold Digger” singer’s potential stage design at the arena.

The post has been since been deleted but not before it was screenshotted and retweeted, naturally.

And West is staying mum. The 44 year old father of four, who is going through a divorce with Kim Kardashian, actually hasn’t tweeted since last November, since his failed presidential election bid.

Not even any cryptic messages on Instagram or anywhere, which is rare for the hip hop icon.

But hey, West does have a new project to promote. His 10th studio album — “Donda,” named after his late mother — has been teased this week and drops Friday.

A spokesperson for Rolling Loud told the Miami Herald they were unaware of any surprise appearances by West. Same deal with a contact on site.

Rolling Loud, which first kicked off at Soho Studios in Wynwood in 2015, starts Friday after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Among the musical all stars in the lineup are A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.