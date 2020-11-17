Rolling Loud Miami to hold its first live festival since pandemic began in May 2021

Rolling Loud Miami is back.

The annual hip-hop festival will now be held May 7-9th, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after originally being scheduled for President’s Day weekend. And yes, it will be live.

As originally promised, all tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored at its 2021 iteration. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Organizers managed to keep all the headliners and about 99% of the 2020 lineup which included Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert. Additional artists will be announced in the coming months.

Though Rolling Loud abandoned in-person festivals in March, a partnership with Twitch allowed organizers to hold two virtual performances: one in September and another on Halloween. These shows featured the likes of Swae Lee, Gunna and Trippie Redd.

It’s unclear what precautions will be taken to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the state’s largest total since July 25.

Rolling Loud Miami is planned as its first in-person showcase since the coronavirus effectively halted large-scale live performances in the spring of 2020. SXSW, Governers Ball and Ultra were among the numerous festivals canceled as the pandemic worsened.

Having traveled to New York, California and Australia, Rolling Loud has grown into one of the premier hip-hop festivals since beginning in Miami in 2015. The next stop is Portugal where Future, Cardi B and others are scheduled to perform during a five day show in early July.