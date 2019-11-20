From ’90s to now, genre-bending rockers of Collective Soul are keeping it real. They play Florida next week

Platinum-selling American rock band Collective Soul will play Van Wezel Perofrming Arts Hall in Sarasota on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Drummer Johnny Rabb, second from right, says the band’s sound has kept evolving since he came aboard in 2012. Provided Photo/Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The versatile rockers of Collective Soul first grabbed ears in the 1990s with hits like “Shine,” “The World I Know” and “December.”

The band is often described as part of the post-grunge movement that took the underground sound and made it accessible to more listeners with catchier guitar riffs and lyrics.

Anyone who listens to the radio often has heard the comforting, well-worn chorus, “Heaven let your light shine down,” from the band’s biggest hit. The song even got a country remix by Dolly Parton.

Since the ‘90s, the group has crafted a stream of successful alternative rock albums that have held rock fans’ attentions.

They continue to innovate today; their newest album, “Blood” pulls from multiple genres and songwriting styles for a maturation of the band’s sound.

Johnny Rabb, the band’s drummer since 2012, spoke with the Bradenton Herald ahead of the show.

Rabb was a musical force in his own right before joining Collective Soul, well-known as a live performer and studio musician, instructor, author and cymbal and drumstick developer.

Here’s what he had to say.

It’s pretty rare for a band to stay together for decades and consistently make well-received music. Do you have a take on how Collective Soul has done that?

I would say it’s the drive to create real music and also the way that everyone gets along. Of course, all bands have things that happen; triumphs and tragedies. But I’ve been with the band for almost eight years, and the band has been together for 25 years. So they really have the power of wanting to bring music to people and also create music, and it doesn’t get stale.

And then there’s the brotherhood. We all really enjoy what we’re doing, and we enjoy doing it with each other.

I started on the “Dosage” tour where we played that entire album (in the first set) and then the other hits for the second set in 2012.

It has been really quick as far as looking back at the time. I’ve really enjoyed the experience of touring and recording.

How has the sound evolved since the time you joined the band?

I always tell people that Collective Soul had its own unique and individual sound even when I was a fan and doing my own music and living in Nashville. I remember hearing them back in the ‘90s when different hits come out.

I feel like Ed’s still got that unique style of voice that’s all his own. And the writing. And the band has always been really tight. Like a groove rock band. I love how infectious the grooves and the riffs of the music are.

And now, we still have that kind of sound, but it’s got a new twist with maybe what I bring on drums and Jesse (Triplett) brings on lead guitar.

So we’re keeping that solid sound, but at the same time it’s always evolving.

But it’s this unmistakable Collective Soul sound, which is kind of neat — even with all of the other musicians that were in it from the beginning. And it doesn’t seem to be stopping.

The newest album, “Blood,” has some soul mixed in, too. And it’s largely a feel-good album.

It really does have a soulful vibe to it.

The album is a great collection of songs that tell stories. It’s definitely heavy, rhythms and grooves, but also a little soul.

And it’s a heartfelt record. Ed writes with stories in mind; it’s not just getting a song out to get a song out.

We really work well together, have a great chemistry in the studio and live, and it’s a big record for all of us.

When you first took over as drummer, how did you handle the old catalog of music? Do you emulate what previous drummers did or make the parts your own?

I maybe make it my own in some way. Each drummer has a different feel.

But I absolutely play the parts that my friends and past drummers laid down. It’s very important, I feel like, because drum parts are part of a song. So I don’t try to stray too far away from what the song calls for. I’m always playing respectful of what was on the record.

It’s a blast. That’s kind of a drummer’s thing, if you’re serious about it, to be able to get out there and accurately perform what was on a record, live. And then I get to play my own stuff, too.

What has the songwriting process been like for the band lately?

A lot of times Ed will bring initial ideas, or even complete finished songs on acoustic guitar, piano and vocal. He might even have drum parts or rhythm ideas, and when it comes to writing I love what he does. Everyone in the band can write, but he’s kind of in charge of that. And I can’t argue that with all the hits he’s written; I love it.

Then we really get in the studio and hash the songs out as a band, like we did in New Jersey for the “Blood” album. Usually one or two songs per studio day. That’s when the chemistry of the whole band comes together, from Ed’s first rendition of the song to adding in the other instruments.

How would you describe the theme of the newest album?

I think that it has personal meaning to everybody. They are just songs about life. When I talk to my friends that have listened to it, they can relate to it. I like that everyone has their own relationship to it. I like that music can do that.

I bet you if I talked to Ed about a song he would say, “That’s not really what that meant, but I’m glad that you’re getting that for yourself out of that song.”

Are shows at seated venues typical for you guys? It’s a little different from the usual rock band setup.

We do a lot of theater shows. We love playing venues like that. The seating is no issue. We notice that people get on up as we get into the show. I bet people will forget all about the seats. There’s something to be said for that; the energy.

We’re excited to come to Sarasota and play; I’m a big fan of Florida.

We’ve done our fair share of festivals and shows in Florida.

Ed and Jesse were just in St. Petersburg for a songwriting convention.

These upcoming shows in Florida will mark the end of the “Blood” tour for this year. It’ll be nice.

Besides Collective Soul, who’s your favorite ‘90s origin band?

I have to shift focus to the ‘80s. I’m a big ‘80s person. From The Cars to prog rock like Rush.

The ‘90s, different question. There’s so many cool bands. Of course, Pearl Jam; Soul Asylum.

And funnily enough, I liked what Prince was doing. What he was doing with bending rules and labels.

Who are a few of your favorite drummers?

I came up in the mid-80s, so all the fusion drummers — Omar Hakim, Gregg Bissonette.

I became really good friends with Steve Smith. Still one of my favorites. People think of him as Journey. And I think of him as Journey, but also as a source of information, and about all of the clinics he does and the Indian-style rhythmic countings he does and as a technician. I get to see him from time to time, and we’ve done a lot of workshops together.

But those ‘80s guys are what I grew up with. Dennis Chambers and anybody you can imagine. I just saw Will Calhoun a couple weeks ago. That was another one.

A lot of these guys I’ve become buddies with, so that’s been a nice surprise. Something I never would have expected when I was younger.

There are lots of videos of you playing out there on the internet, so you’re probably inspiring the next generation of drummers.

I hope so. My career before joining Collective Soul was doing clinics and workshops all around the world. I still like doing the clinics, though I don’t do as many.

But It was perfect timing in 2012 to find a good band situation. I’m really thankful for that.

Have you started planning for the next album yet?

Yes, we have another record. We were planning on almost releasing a double record. So I think there will be part two next year or sometime very near in the future. It is a lot of music that we have ready to go, so we’re excited.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $60-$82.

Info: vanwezel.org.