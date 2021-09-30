Palma Sola Botanical Park’s ‘Fall Plants and More Sale’ returns this weekend

A plumeria in bloom at Palma Sola Botanical Park. Herald File Photo

Palma Sola Botanical Park’s “Fall Plants and More Sale” returns this Saturday, Oct. 2, for some outdoor Florida fun in Bradenton.

Plant collectors, novice gardeners and experienced green thumbs can all find something to love at the annual event, which showcases a wide variety of native and exotic plants for sale.

There will also be crafts to shop, including wood, pottery, textiles and jewelry, as well as barbecue, sweets and baked goods for purchase.

Visitors can also enjoy music and a stroll around Palma Sola Botanical Park’s lush 10 acres. The park grounds include plumerias, palms, flowering trees, exotic fruit trees and other colorful subtropical flora.

Entry to the non-profit botanical park is free year-round, and it is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. The organization raises all of its funding through rentals, donations and events such as the plant sale. Last year, rental cancellations due to COVID-19 left the non-profit park with a financial shortfall and prompted leadership to launch a crowdfunding campaign. To date, the GoFundMe has raised about $13,000 to keep park entry free.

Admission to the plant sale Saturday is also free, but donations are welcomed.

Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton.

Info: 941-761-2866. palmasolabp.org.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 4:16 PM.