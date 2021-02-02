Socially-distanced fun: 5 things to do around Bradenton this weekend

It can be tough to find fun in the days of COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are some local entertainment options that add in ample social distancing and other risk-reducing measures for those that feel comfortable venturing out.

Here are some ideas for keeping the doldrums at bay around Bradenton this weekend.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

Art Walk

The creatives of the Village in the Arts in Bradenton will open their businesses this weekend for a display of crafts, goods, healing arts, food, music and more.

Whether you fancy folk art or fine art, creative cuisine, antiques, tattoos, records, quilting or a psychic reading, Village of the Arts has something to offer most any taste.

This weekend’s event

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts, downtown Bradenton.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

A new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, open Jan. 28-June 6, 2021, explores the ancient animals of the Nebraska Badlands through the experiences of Manatee County teachers who took part in paleontology digs there. Provided Image The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Badlands to Bradenton

A new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites guests to explore the fossil-rich territory of the Nebraska Badlands. Even cooler, the showcase revolves around the experiences of more than 50 Manatee County teachers who took part in paleontology digs in the Badlands since 2011 thanks to a partnership between The Bishop and the the Toomey Foundation.

“Badlands to Bradenton: Lessons from the Field” includes fossils of ancient mammals, from plant-eaters to predators, as well the stories of the paleontology digs that unearthed them. The exhibit also includes interactive elements that visitors can enjoy using a tablet or smartphone.

Details: Jan. 28-June 6. Open Wed.-Sun. (timed entry and social distancing in place). The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-64: $20. Ages 65 and up: $19. Ages 12-17 and college students with ID: $16. Ages 5-11: $12. Ages 4 and under: Free with paying adult.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.

The Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez got a fresh new look during Phase II of its “Re-Imagination.” Among the new exhibits: marine life native to the Gulf Coast. Provided Image Florida Maritime Museum

Florida Maritime Museum is back

Florida Maritime Museum documents the age-old relationship between Floridians and the water. This week, the museum reopens with new stories to tell after the completion of a months-long remodeling project. Visitors will find marine life displays, historical photos and documents, an outdoor exhibit exploring hurricane history and a new gift shop. Visits are currently being offered by appointment only.

Details: Self-guided tour reservations available at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free.

Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org. 941-708-6120.

Farmers’ Markets

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back on Old Main Street with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for arts and crafts, listen to live music and more. Booths will be socially distanced along Old Main as well as Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West. Vendors will be masked, and face coverings are highly recommended for customers.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 Old Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers-market.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Vendors will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine on Anna Maria Island are free.

The market will be held on Sundays and Wednesdays through March.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks and family favorites every day of the week. This weekend, the outdoor theater will dive into dystopian fantasy with screenings of 2012’s “The Hunger Games” and 2013 sequel, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ The Hunger Games: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society has temporarily shuttered its Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, cinema fans can still enjoy the latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

More than 30 movies are currently available to rent through the Sarasota Film Society, including documentary, drama, comedy and romance.

Info: filmsociety.org/movies/virtual.