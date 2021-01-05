Socially-distanced fun: 5 things to do around Bradenton this weekend

It can be tough to find fun in the days of COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are some local entertainment options that add in ample social distancing and other risk-reducing measures for those that feel comfortable venturing out.

Here are some ideas for keeping the doldrums at bay around Bradenton this weekend.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

Drive-in laser light show

Professional laser light show company Cabin Fever will bring a dazzling display of colors to the campus of the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch this weekend. Tickets are available for drive-in showings Thursday through Sunday. Organizers say the laser shows are family friendly and include popular songs, graphic effects and, of course, “mind-blowing lasers.”

Guests are encourage to bring lawn chairs and food and drink to enjoy the show outside of their vehicles while maintaining social distancing. Bathrooms will be available on site.

Details: Thursday through Sunday. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. $25-$100 per car load. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Info: cabinfeverlasershow.com.

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. Bradenton Herald file photo

Farmers’ Markets

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back on Old Main Street with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for arts and crafts, listen to live music and more. Booths will be socially distanced along Old Main as well as Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West. Vendors will be masked, and face coverings are highly recommended for customers.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 Old Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers-market.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Vendors will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine on Anna Maria Island are free.

The market will be held on Sundays and Wednesdays through March.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is home to The Planetarium, a digital astronomy education center and multimedia theater. Photo courtesy of The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Online outer space adventure

Young space cadets and their parents can enjoy the wonders of The Planetarium at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature from the safety of home with a free online KidSpace program this Saturday. Designed for elementary students, the monthly event offers fun and educational explorations of the universe.

The museum is also open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Details: KidSpace happens from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Free.

Info: Register online at bishopscience.org.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks and family favorites every day of the week. This weekend, the outdoor theater will screen brand new Superheroine adventure “Wonder Woman 1984.” A second late night movie screening is to-be-announced.

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ Wonder Woman 1984: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ To-be-announced: 10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society has temporarily shuttered its Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, cinema fans can still enjoy the latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

More than 30 movies are currently available to rent through the Sarasota Film Society, including documentary, drama, comedy and romance.

Info: filmsociety.org/movies/virtual.