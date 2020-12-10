Your guide to social-distance friendly holiday fun around Bradenton and Sarasota

Local event planners are getting creative to bring some holiday magic to the Bradenton and Sarasota area this year despite COVID-19.

Light displays, parades, festive train rides and Christmas art are among the holly jolly happenings this month that will incorporate social distancing and other safety measures.

Here’s where to find some holiday fun near you.

Jiggs Landing Boat Parade

Other major boat holiday parades in the area have been canceled this year, but Jiggs Landing will host a small, socially-distanced parade on the Evers Reservoir and Braden River on Saturday.

Boaters who want to participate can arrive early to decorate their boats. For spectators, there will be live music, food and drink and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Bring your own lawn chair, or reserve a private mosquito tent along the waterside.

Festivities begin at noon and the parade will start around dark.

Details: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. Jiggs Landing Outpost, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton. Free.

Info: jiggslanding.com. 941-727-4181.

On Dec. 12, Santa Claus will visit G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton for the annual “A Night Before Christmas” celebration, this year in a drive-thru format. Bradenton Herald file photo

Drive-thru Christmas fun

This Saturday, G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton will transform into a holiday wonderland for a family-friendly, drive-thru Christmas extravaganza.

The event, sponsored each year by Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department, will feature holiday light displays, Christmas music and an opportunity for young ones to deliver their letters to Santa Claus. Speaking of Mr. Claus, he’ll be there, too.

The event is free, but organizers request a donation of one new, unwrapped toy per vehicle for a Toys for Tots drive.

Vehicles should enter the event at 59th Street West and exit at 51st Street West.

Details: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday. G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton (enter at 59th Street West). Free.

Info: facebook.com/manatee.parks.natural.resources.

Showfolks Holiday Circus

This outdoor, walk-through circus festival will offer two days of Christmas-themed fun at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the event has been designed with social distancing in mind.

The event includes some big names in circus arts, including The Flying Wallendas and Bello Nock.

There will also be sweet treats available for purchase and a free photo opportunity with Santa.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $10. Family pack for six guests: $50. Ages 2 and under: free.

Info: showfolks.com.

Holiday lights

Winter nights under the lights: Palma Sola Botanical Park will bring some holiday cheer to Bradenton with its second annual holiday light display.

Take a stroll and snap a few family photos among the illuminated Florida foliage during this free event.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 17-20. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Free (donations accepted).

Info: palmasolabp.org.

Lights in Bloom: “Lights in Bloom” transforms Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota into an illuminated winter wonderland.

“More than two million lights will illuminate the gardens, and walkways are transformed into sensory light tunnels,” the event website says.

There will be no visit from Santa or activities this year due to COVID-19, but there will be a special photo opportunity. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

Tickets often sell out, so it’s best to purchase them in advance online. Early entry tickets and four-day passes are also available. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing enforced inside of the gardens, organizer say.

Details: Dec. 12-23, 26-31 and Jan. 1-2. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Ages 5-17: $7. Children under 5: Free.

Info: selby.org.

12-18-17--Residents at Horseshoe Cove RV Resort decked out their golf carts in the 19th Annual Golf Cart Parade. Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

Horseshoe Cove Golf Cart Parade

This very Florida Christmas tradition enters its 22nd year at Horseshoe Cove RV Resort in Bradenton this year, and there are three chances to see it. Over 70 lighted and decorated golf carts will take to the streets of the community, including a stagecoach, a gingerbread House and a locomotive train. The parade will also feature a 20-foot rolling Christmas tree decked out with 2,500 lights.

Details: 5 p.m. Dec. 18, 20 and 22. Horseshoe Cove RV Resort, 5100 Caruso Road (60th St. E.), Bradenton. Free.

The Florida Railroad Museum’s North Pole Express offers family friendly holiday magic throughout December. Seats will be limited for this year’s rides due to COVID-19. Provided Photo/Florida Railroad Museum

North Pole Express

The Florida Railroad Museum’s annual holiday train ride event is back this year in a socially-distanced format with 50% capacity inside of the train cars. The North Pole Express transports guests through rural Manatee County to a Christmas village with activities, campfires, hot chocolate, cookies and a chance to meet Santa.

Seats from coach to first class are available, or you can rent a party caboose for up to 16 guests ($589-$769).

Details: Dec. 11-13 and 15-21. Trains depart at 5:30 p.m. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. $20.50-$59.50.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Holiday ornament showcase

Need a little holiday spirit? A festive new exhibit at ArtCenter Manatee shows off hundreds of ornaments handmade by local artists. The pieces are also for sale, so you can take one home and add it to your own tree.

Also on display at the gallery is ArtCenter Manatee’s 2020 Member Show. The exhibit features local, regional and national artists skilled in painting, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more.

Details: Ornament exhibit and Member Show on display through Dec. 31. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., Fri. and Sat.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue., Wed. and Thurs. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.