Ready for some Halloween fun? Here’s where to find it around Bradenton

Health officials are advising against traditional trick-or-treating and holiday parties this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But there are still plenty ways to enjoy some haunted holiday fun in the next few days around Bradenton.

Several family friendly events and attractions that incorporate social distancing are planned, and there’s fun for adults, too. They include a trick-or-treat event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, a spooky neighborhood light display and Halloween-themed brewery bashes.

Here is what’s in store.

Halloween Safe Kids Night

This Saturday, families are invited to throw on their costumes and head to the Manatee County Fairgrounds for the 17th annual Halloween Safe Kids Night.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Community organizations will be set up at booths with individually wrapped and sealed candy to distribute in a socially distanced format under the cover of the Mosaic Arena. There will also be games to try, public safety equipment and vehicles to see and a costume contest for ages 11 and under.

Guests can park along 17th Street West and enter at Gate One across from Palmetto High School or park at the south end of the fairgrounds and enter at Gate Nine, across from Church on the Rock.

The event is hosted by CrimeStoppers of Manatee County in partnership with the Manatee County Fair.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: facebook.com/ManateeCrimeStoppers.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate Halloween with the final day of Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 32nd annual Pumpkin Festival this Saturday. The event features a free petting zoo, playground, live music, decorated photo spots and costume contests. Admission is also free.

Activities in the $1-$10 range include pony rides, carriage rides, a wildflower maze, a kids fun zone and pumpkin painting.

Food trucks and food vendors will be on site every day of the festival.

Masks will be required indoors, on hay rides and in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be available.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Fruitville Grove, 7410 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com.

Haunted drive-thru

A Sarasota cul-de-sac will transform into a family-friendly, haunted drive-thru experience over the Halloween weekend. Local art education company Enlightened Monkey Arts is sponsoring the production which will feature animatronics, projection mapping, spooky sounds and special effects.

The fantastical scenes will include fire-breathing pumpkins, flying ghosts, swamp monsters and an illuminated ghoul’s garden.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31. 133 S. Lime Ave., Sarasota. Free. Sponsorships are available, and you can also have a custom tombstone added to the display for $25.

Info: enlightenedmonkeyarts.com/halloween-on-south-lime.

Wild-O-Ween

Big Cat Habitat Gulf Coast Sanctuary in Sarasota will host a day of Halloween fun for kids on Saturday with Wild-O-Ween.

The event is free with regular admission and will include pumpkin painting and pumpkin bowling, a mummy wrapping activity, costume contests and pony rides, as well as trick-or-treat bags.

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Big Cat Habitat Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Ages 3-11: $10. Ages 12 and up: $20.

Info: bigcathabitat.org.

Boo at the Bishop

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton will celebrate Halloween with a Saturday full of “spooky science.”

“Boo at the Bishop” is included with admission and will feature a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, a science experiment with fossils and a spooky selfie station. There will also be special, one-day-only showings of a program about black holes in The Planetarium at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 5-11: $12. Ages 12 and up: $16-$20.

Info: bishopscience.org.

Drive-in movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In plays classic flicks and family favorites every day of the week. The outdoor theater is showcasing scary, spooky and supernatural movies all month long in honor of Halloween. This weekend’s screenings are two family-friendly hits: 2009 animated science-fiction comedy “Monsters vs. Aliens” and 2010 animated superhero adventure “Megamind.”

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ Monsters vs. Aliens.: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Megamind: 9 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Halloween at the brewery

Several local breweries have Halloween events planned for this weekend.

Corporate Ladder Brewing Company will host “Long Live the Horror,” an extra-scary beer, movie and horror event. Designed for a mature audience, the night will feature horrifying decor, themed drinks and food and a rotation of great horror films. Guests are encouraged to wear their scariest costumes.

Details: Noon-midnight Saturday. Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, 4935 96th St. E., Palmetto.

Info: facebook.com/corporateladderbrewing.

Motorworks Brewing will hold costume contests at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday night. There will be drink specials, food and live music in the beer garden from 7-11 p.m.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Naughty Monk Brewery’s “Brewoween” will feature festive drinks, trick-or-treating from 4-6 p.m. and an all-ages, family-friendly costume contest.

Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Naughty Monk Brewery, 2507 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/nmonkbrewery.