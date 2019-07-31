Your weekend guide: Plenty of family-friendly events happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The Village of the Arts monthly Artwalk features live music and an abundance of food and local art. Herald file photo

Art Walk weekend

There’s always something new to see in Bradenton’s most creative neighborhood.

The popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.

The theme for August’s Art Walk is “Hot Summer, Cool Art.”

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for one more weekend of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling. Photo courtesy of The Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

It’s the last weekend to catch the Summer Circus Spectacular, a circus arts revue that brings together performers from around the world for a thrilling show at the Historic Asolo Theatre in Sarasota.

The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.

Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.

Info: 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

Family fun from a galaxy far, far away

Bradenton education non-profit FUNducation is hosting a day of Star Wars-themed fun for kids and parents at The Mall at University Town Center.

The event is an information session for the FIRST program — a science, technology, engineering and math competition for young learners.

It will include face painting and a live DJ, plus gaming, coding and Star Wars-themed activities.

Star Wars costumes are welcome.

Details: Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Grand Court at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota. Free.

Info: facebook.com/pg/FunducationFL.

The 2019 Adopt-A-Palooza event happens Saturday at the Bradenton Convention Center in Palmetto. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Adopt-A-Palooza

Manatee County’s biggest pet adoption event of the year returns to Palmetto this weekend.

More than 100 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be up for adoption at the fifth annual Adopt-A-Palooza.

Other pet-themed fun includes pet supply vendors, live entertainment and demonstrations.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Free.

Info: fomcas.org/adoptapalooza.

Weekend train rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and kids ride free in August at the Florida Railroad Museum. Bradenton Herald file photo

Free train rides

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Weekend train rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the newly expanded museum.

Kids ride free in August.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Under 12: Free. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Music on Main brings family-friendly fun to the heart of Lakewood Ranch on the first Friday of every month. Funk-rock band The Reality will perform on Friday. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Music on Main

Music on Main brings family-friendly fun to the heart of Lakewood Ranch on the first Friday of every month.

Funk-rock band The Reality will perform Friday, followed by a live DJ.

Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street.

This month’s event will benefit Sarasota Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Free. 941-907-9243.

Info: lakewoodranch.com.

Orlando-based country duo Diamond Dixie will perform at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton on Friday. Courtesy of Motorworks Brewing

Live music highlights

Diamond Dixie at Motorworks Brewing

This Orlando-based country duo comprised of sisters Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc has performed throughout the U.S. and recorded in Nashville.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Raw Vinyl at Peggy’s Corral

Raw Vinyl is a Bradenton band that brings dance rock and blues to the table.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover.

Info: peggyscorral.net.

The Boss Hawg Band is scheduled to perform Saturday night at the Seafood Shack in Cortez. Provided photo

Boss Hawg Band at Seafood Shack

The Boss Hawg Band describes its sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover.

Info: seafoodshack.com.

Shift Change Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Shift Change Band plays classic rock and music that will have you wanting to get up and dance.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

soulRcoaster at Woody’s River Roo

soulRcoaster is a rock ‘n’ roll cover band with an “eclectic and extensive repertoire.”

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover.

Info: woodysriverroo.com.